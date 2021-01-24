Daraa’s most violent military escalation ever since 2018 | Intensive bombardment and fierce clashes between “4th Division” and “Fajr Al-Islam”

Daraa’s most violent military escalation ever since 2018 | Intensive bombardment and fierce clashes between “4th Division” and “Fajr Al-Islam” New round of negotiations between regime forces and 5th Corps

The city of Tafas in the western countryside of Daraa is witnessing ongoing fierce clashes between ex-fighters of “Fajr Al-Islam” faction led by Khaldoun Al-Zu’bi on one hand, and the 4th Division and regime soldiers on the other, in the wake of a security campaign and an attack on the headquarters of “Fajr Al-Islam” in the city since early morning.

According to SOHR sources, the ex-fighters managed to repel the 4th Division’s attacks and unleashed a counterattack, amid exchange of rocket fire between both sides. Meanwhile, a state of panic is prevailing among the city’s residents, especially with the use of heavy weapons, as these clashes are the most violent since the Syrian regime regained Daraa.

The ongoing clashes and exchange of bombardment have left four members of the 4th Division dead and others injured, while several members of “Fajr Al-Islam” were also killed and injured.

SOHR sources have confirmed that Russian forces have mediated to ease the situation in the region, as a meeting was held between representatives of the Russian-backed “5th Corps” and representatives of regime forces in Daraa Al-Mahattah in Daraa city, in an attempt to defuse the conflict and put an end to the fight and tension in the area, especially after the failure of yesterday’s negotiations.

A few hours ago, reliable sources informed SOHR that fierce clashes erupted in the early hours of Sunday morning in Tafas city in the western countryside of Daraa, after a military group of the 4th Division had attacked the headquarters of an ex-commander of “Fajr Al-Islam” faction. The clashes coincided with exchange of shelling, amid a state of panic among the city’s residents.

Meanwhile, regime forces were seeking to capture this headquarters and seize the weapons there, including heavy weapons. This development came after the failure of yesterday’s negotiations, as the Syrian regime have conditioned the deportation of former commanders and fighters of opposition factions to Idlib and the handing over of their heavy weapons.

SOHR sources reported last night that the regime-backed 4th Division imposed several conditions on the “Central Committee” of Daraa’s western sector in order to avoid storming Tafas city militarily, and they were as follows:

Handing over of heavy weapons in possession of factions in Tafas city, including machineguns and mortars.

Deportation of wanted individuals who have refused to struck reconciliation deals.

Expulsion of strangers from the region.

According to SOHR sources, the “4th Division” and the “Central Committee” would hold a meeting on the following day in order to negotiate for avoiding a military operation in the areas of west Daraa countryside.

SOHR sources reported earlier in the morning that regime forces, including the “4th Division” headed by Maher al-Assad, brother of the Syrian regime’s president, were deployed in the western countryside of Daraa. Meanwhile, regime forces set up new checkpoints in several areas, and brought in tanks and heavy gears, as a new checkpoint were established next to al-Kansura in the town of Al-Muzayreb, while another one was established in Al-Masakin area.

Moreover, several roads were blocked and closed to civilian movement, as passers-by either on foot or those traveling in cars were not allowed to pass.